Celebrate National Online Learning Day by learning about it’s benefits

Blanca Cobb educates us about how learning actually helps you physical and mental well-being.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is National Online Learning Day. And this got us thinking about how learning something new is good for us. Learning something new helps you stay mentally sharp. Research suggests that learning helps slow the pace of cognitive decline like dementia.

Learning something new can give you something to talk about and make you interesting to other people. It also helps with small talk in elevators, lines, and meeting new people. It doesn't matter what you learn. You can learn anything from gardening to dancing. Just learn something new.