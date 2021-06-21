Best body language for selfies

Score that gorgeous selfie with confidence!

Today is National Selfie Day.

Whether we’re inside or outside, we see people taking selfies almost everywhere we go. But have you ever thought about how to take a great selfie? How can body language improve your selfies?

When you grab your phone to snap a photo, you want to play with the angles. So turn your phone in different angles, and you turn yourself in different angles to see what’s most flattering.

There are ways to project body language to project confidence. For men, put your hands in your pockets and have your thumbs sticking out. For women, you can do hip-pop. And you want to take up space. This means to spread out your arms and stand with feet hip-distance apart.

To enhance your attractiveness in photos, you can tilt your head. When you tilt your head, you’re revealing your neck, which is a vulnerable part of your body. So you expose your neck when you’re feeling comfortable, and it comes across as sexy. And look into the camera lens when you do it because it’s as if you’re looking directly into the eyes of whoever is looking at the photo.