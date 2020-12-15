North Carolina police sergeant asks TikTok to help him raise money for a K9. It worked!

In the video, Biscoe Police Sgt. DJ Capel asks Chief Shane Armstrong if he can get a police dog. Armstrong challenges him to raise the money. He did it!

BISCOE, N.C. — The Biscoe Police Department in Montgomery County welcomed two new K9s to the force...thanks to TikTok!

Police sergeant DJ Capel created a TikTok video asking Chief Shane Armstrong for a narcotics dog. Chief Armstrong, playing along, replies to him in the video, "Do you know how much a dog costs?" He then offers to work Sgt. Capel's shift and send him to K9 training school if he can raise $13,000 for a dog.

It worked! Sgt. Capel's video went viral on TikTok, reaching more than 4 million viewers and raising $17,000 in just a day! The donations have surpassed $30,000 so far.

Chief Armstrong said the response was overwhelming.

"We actually got to a point where we had to send out a video or request to please stop sending money," he said.

Sgt. Capel is now working with his K9 Hondo, provided by K-2 solutions.

“I am truly humbled at the generosity people all across this country have shown us by taking a leap of faith to donate to a cause that means so much to us," Sgt. Capel said.

But that's not all!