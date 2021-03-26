The Black Period Project just celebrated its second anniversary. Lena Vann started this initiative when she was a freshman at North Carolina A&T.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — North Carolina native is celebrating National Women's Month by promoting gender equity, and she's doing it through her non-profit The Black Period Project.

Lena Vann and her team's goal is make sure that every person that needs menstrual products has access to them.

When asked where the idea came from Vann had this to say "Essentially black period project also known as the period project, we're just a small non-profit youth led organization and we're working to eliminate gaps in access to menstrual hygiene supplies and education for black menstruators across north Carolina and that includes girls, women, and trans men".

So how can you help?

Vann answered that question as well.

"The very first thing is having the conversation. Periods aren't gross, they're not weird. They are a very natural process that happens for those that possess uteruses, and that's nothing to be embarrassed about or be ashamed about".

If you'd like to get in Contact with Lena and the black period project to donate supplies, your time, or make a monetary donation.-