Blanca Cobb Body Language Expert: How to get the most out of your accountability partner

It's great to have specific people to help you stay on track, but are you getting the most out of your accountability partners? Blanca Cobb explains.

We hear so much about people having accountability partners to help them reach their goals. According the American Society of Training and Development, people have a success rate of 95% of achieving their goals if they have an accountability partner.

Look for someone who’s invested in your success. Someone who will be supportive and tough (not take your excuses) to help you stay on track and brainstorm solutions to obstacles. Also, you and the other person can have the same goal and be each other’s accountability partner.

To make the process easier to keep track of, I say to use an app that you both have access to and where you can jot down the steps/tasks/activities what you want to accomplish by certain dates. Cross out those tasks as you complete them. Having a visual track of what you’ve done will give you a sense of accomplishment and motivation to continue.

If your partner isn’t doing the work and falling behind, then be sure to ask questions instead of making assumptions. When they tell what’s holding them back, you can help them problem solve. Offer ideas or ask specific questions to get them to think of possible solutions. Give gentle reminders of what needs to get done. Encouragement can help someone stay on track because you’re showing that you believe in them.