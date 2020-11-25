Body Language Expert Blanca Cobb: What's behind the public outrage for Charlie Brown Holiday specials

The public's outrage about the Peanuts holiday specials got us thinking about the reasons why.

This year 2020 has definitely had a lot of ups and downs because of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

When Apple TV snagged the rights to air Charlie Brown holiday specials, many people were outraged. The Peanuts specials have been a holiday tradition for many families for decades.

Holiday order has since be restored when PBS announced that they’d be airing the Peanuts holiday shows.

Besides having to have a subscription to Apple TV to watch the Peanuts holiday specials, the Peanuts holiday specials have been a part of many families’ holiday traditions for decades.

Parents pass along traditions from generation to generation. From when I was little girl, I waited all year long to watch it during Christmas time. Since then, I’ve had kids. It’s what we do now. Watch this and other Christmas animated movies. If you change a tradition or something of importance, discomfort can result. It’s a natural response.

For many people, traditions can bring nostalgia, which is an emotional connection to the past. Those memories can be powerful connector to the present.

Nostalgia, particularly if it’s tied to good memories and feelings, can take you to place of comfort. During stressful times of celebrating the holidays during a pandemic, nostalgia brings stability during unstable times or predictability during unpredictable times. Nostalgia can be something that you can count on.