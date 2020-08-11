Body Language Expert Blanca Cobb: Why You Should Love Being Single

While you’re single, it’s your time to focus on you. Do whatever makes you happy.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way people are dating. Some are choosing not to date during this time of isolation, distancing, and mask wearing. A recent article talks about famous single women who are quite happy without a special someone by their side.

Being single gets a bad rap because people assume that you can’t find anyone. There must be something wrong with you to not have a partner. That isn’t always the case. It could be that you haven’t found the right person or you’re not ready to commit to a relationship or another reason. Why should you settle for anyone just to have someone? There are too many people stuck in bad or unhealthy relationships.

While you’re single, it’s your time to focus on you. Do whatever makes you happy. Explore new interests. Live life on your own terms.

Remember that you don’t owe anyone an explanation for your life decisions. Don’t feel pressure to answer questions about why you’re single. You can make any type of polite reply. You might want to say something like “I’m not interested in dating right now.” Or, “I haven’t met the right person.” Or, “Being in a relationship isn’t my priority right now.”