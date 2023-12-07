Blanca Cobb shares the importance of emotional support

Body language expert Blanca Cobb breaks down a viral video showing human kindness.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Sometimes all you need is a hand to hold. In a video making its rounds on the internet, a young skater grabs the hand of an older skater for a bit of support before performing a stunt on his own.

This video got us thinking about the impact of reaching out for support when needed. For some people, it's hard to reach out for emotional support because they think it's a sign of weakness, or they're afraid to be vulnerable because they're not sure if someone will use it against them at some point. Or they're unsure whether someone will reject their attempt to get support.

Sometimes, a little encouragement can go a long way. Emotional support can get you over the hump or gives you the extra push you need to face something difficult or accomplish something.

The person who gives the emotional support benefits as well. You don't realize how much your support can mean to someone. Your support can make the most significant difference in someone's life. You might think that what you're doing is small, but it can be priceless to someone else.