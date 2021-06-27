Body language expert, Blanca Cobb talks about ways to make break-up conversations easier.

There are common ways that body language changes when there are problems in a relationship that you might notice before your partner lets you know that anything is wrong. There will be a change in the way they typically interact with you. Some examples include not getting as close to you, not touching you as frequently, kisses may get shorter or might miss the mark; sometimes, their eyes will stay open when they kiss you. If they hold your hand, the grip might be loose. Their tone of voice might change and have a harshness to it when they talk to you.

Your body language can make the conversation harder or easier. When you feel negative emotions during the conversation, your body language will reveal that negativity somehow. Whether it’s a harshness in your eyes by narrowing your lids, twitch of your jaw, tightness in your lips, or tension in your forehead, these cues will be perceived negatively. Tough conversations that bring out negative emotions can bring out negative body language.

If you notice that you’re getting uncomfortable or tense during the conversation, there are a few things that you can do with your body language. You can pause, not say anything and take a deep breath. Think before you speak. The words you choose can change your mood. Purposefully, relax your muscles, your facial expressions, and your eyes and shoulders.