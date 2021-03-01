How to deal with first-time jitters

New opportunities can be nerve wrecking. Body Language expert Blanca Cobb shares how to keep your anxiousness at bay when you're trying something new.

The new year, 2021, is finally here! Many people have been waiting for the start of the new year to make changes in their lives. Whether it’s starting a new business, joining a new group, or trying a new activity or sport. New opportunities can be nerve-racking.

Initially, you feel great that you decided to take the leap on a new adventure. But, as the time gets closer to finally jump, you second guess yourself. Usually, it’s fear talking.

You feel uncertain about whether you’re going to be successful. It’s self-doubt that eats away from your focus and confidence.

To get back on track, you’ll have to talk to yourself. Ask yourself what exactly frightens you? Or, makes you unsure? And come up with a plan to deal with that uncertainty.

Let me give you an example. Let’s say that you decided to start a new business or a side hustle. You’re having second thoughts because you’re afraid of failure. If you’re afraid of failure, what’s your safety net? What happens if you do fail? You go back to your 9 to 5.

What if you’re worried about what people will say about you making videos to promote your products or services? Ask yourself does their opinion really impact you? Is it really in your best interests to let what someone might possibly say stop you from improving yourself and your life?