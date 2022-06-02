Valuing and maintaining friendships

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb talks about managing and maintaining friendships.

Friends make the world go round. We tend not to have don't have many memories without friends. From preschool to high school to graduations, weddings, and new jobs, we rely on our friends for companionship, advice, and fun. So, how can we keep our friendships? This is a question that I'm exploring this morning.

It's simpler than you might think to take your friends for granted. When you're close to a friend and have shared so much, you feel able with them, almost like a sibling. With family, if you ignore each other, you're still family. Unfortunately, this isn't the same with friends. When you ignore your friends or take them for granted, then they might withdraw from you. They might distance themselves and not be around when you want to hang out. Like your siblings, you think that your friends will always be there. And that may not necessarily be the case.

If you only reach out when you need something from your friends, they might feel that your friendship is one-sided. If you only talk about yourself, your problems, and what's happening in your life, then your friend might not feel important to you. If you take without giving in your return and don't feel appreciated, your friend might feel taken for granted.

You to keep your friends, then show your appreciation. Let your friends know that they're important to you. Periodically, tell them what they mean to you. Tell them how you're appreciative of their friendship, advice, and support. Be available when they need you. Reach out to them when you don't need anything. Give your appreciation freely to your friends.

Friendships aren't all fun and games. Sometimes, we might feel jealous of our friends, which is normal. But one that we want to control so it doesn't negatively impact our friendships.

There are various reasons you might feel jealous of your friends. You might be jealous of their job, romantic partner, vacations, clothes, home. Or, perhaps, you're jealous of the type of relationships they have with their parents, romantic partner, friends. Jealousy isn't about possessions or social status only.

To manage your jealousy, ask yourself a few questions. Figure out exactly what it is that you're jealous about. Sometimes, you feel anger towards your friend about certain decisions they make, topics they talk about, or what you perceive as showing off. Once you figure out what's

getting you jealous, figure out why. If you're jealous about their relationship with a romantic partner, figure out what exactly do you wish you had. If you're jealous about their job, ask yourself what it is in particular that you wish you had. Once you isolate the details, you figure out ways to have something similar in your life. For example, you're envious of how your friend and their romantic partner relate to each other. In your current relationship, you can have a conversation with your partner about ways to relate differently so your relationship can be more fulfilling for both of you.

Turn your jealousy into curiosity. When you're curious, then you'll want to know more. You'll ask questions. You should ask questions to improve whatever area in your life that you feel is lacking. For example, if you're jealous of a friend's success, ask what steps they took in their career to achieve success. If you're jealous of your friend's relationship with their romantic partner, then find out how they're so close to their partner.