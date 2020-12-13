How to have a healthier brain in the new year

You may be planning for a healthier you in 2021. Let's start with your noggin!

A common New Year’s resolution is to exercise more and lose weight, which is admirable. But you might not realize that these two goals can also help you keep your brain healthy.

According to the World Health Organization, there are over 50 million cases of dementia globally. And there are nearly 10 million new cases every year.

Here are a few suggestions to help decrease your risk of developing dementia. You might be surprised to know that dehydration that is not drinking enough water can lead to memory loss and poor decision-making ability. Research with athletes has demonstrated the correlation for athletes with mild dehydration.

According to the American Brain Society, when you use all of your senses (visual, auditory, smell, taste, touch) in activities such as cooking or learning a new language then this helps your memory.

You’re well versed that exercise is good for you. But did you know that exercise is good for your brain health? Physical activity can increase blood flow to your brain and can slow down the mental aging process and help you process information better. Physical activity like walking, working out, hiking, biking help you not only get in shape, maintain a healthy weight, but also keep your brain healthy because it increases blood flow to your brain. Food like beets, walnuts, salmon, avocado, green tea have nutrients that help protect your brain.