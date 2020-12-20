How to not stress your kids out when you’re stressed

Parents juggle stress daily and the pandemic added to those regular worries. Body language expert Blanca Cobb shares how not to let your stress affect your kids.

It’s tough raising children. As parents, you have a lot of stress and worries because you want to give your kids a great life. To a certain degree, you as a parent, juggle stress daily. But, the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic has ratchet the stress. From virtual work and remote work to an unstable economy, has dialed up the stress.

To manage your stress, you have to know your triggers. What kinds of stress trigger your stress reactions? When you know how stress impacts you then you’re more likely to catch it early and deal with it more effectively. It’s the difference between being proactive vs reactive.

If you notice your stress is getting the best of you when you’re around your kids, then you can walk away for a few minutes to cool down. Take a few deep breaths to relax yourself. For older kids, you can turn it into a teachable moment. Explain to your kids that you’re stressed and how you know that you’re stressed. This means that you explain what you’re feeling and what you’re thinking.

Talk to your kids about how you’re going to deal with your stress. This is a great life skill for your children to learn. They’ll need it because life can and will become stressful for them too. It’s important that they know how to effectively manage their stress.

If you notice that your kids are stressed then it would be a great time to come up with a plan. Ways to manage their stress. You can help them identify their triggers and they ways that stress makes their body feel. It could be a shorter fuse, less patience or withdrawal. You want to teach your kids coping skills, which means what to do when they’re feeling stressed.