How to become more productive in the New Year

Right now, a lot of people are thinking about goals for 2021. No need to get overwhelmed. Body language expert Blanca Cobb explains how to tackle it all.

The end of 2020 is just weeks away and many people are looking forward to wrapping up the year. With the turn of every year, you might be wondering what you can do that will make your new year better.

When you think of email, many times you’re cringing because you know that you have some many emails to answer. You can get overwhelmed before you open your first email.

My suggestion is to keep your response short. An article on MSN suggested “five sentence email rule,” which is brilliant. I want to add that anything that can get wordy, you can send an audio or video message as talking can be faster than writing.

To get more done, you might burn the candle at both ends. And you might not take any breaks, which isn’t good. Your brain and body need a stress break. A quick, healthy snack to fuel your brain, will give you energy and help you think more efficiently.

When you’re overstressed and tired, you’re more apt to make mistakes, which you’ll have to redo and it’ll cost you more time and attention, which will make you less productive overall.

When you’re organized and know what you need to do and have everything that you need to get stuff done, you’ll be more efficient. Think of all the times that you’ve had to stop what you’re doing to find what you need, whether it’s notes that you left somewhere or supplies. Interruptions can break your train of thought, which will cause you to lose valuable time and productivity.