Celebrating GOE Day

When you become close to someone, there’s a natural tendency to share personal information about yourself that you may not share with everyone. One of those things might be a past trauma. When someone shares something so personal, it’s usually a sign that you trust you.

You want to listen to whatever they want to share about their experience. Depending on what they want to share, it may take a while. Be patient. It can be difficult for them to talk about what happened, or it might bring up emotions. You want to be empathetic to what they’ve experienced. A touch on their arm when they’re talking can give them support. Thank them for their courage to talk about their past trauma, and thank them for trusting you. Offer your ongoing support if they want to talk more about it at another time.

It’s natural to be curious about what happened. However, don’t ask for details because it might trigger emotions or thoughts that they don’t want to talk about. Follow their lead. Also, to be empathetic, you may want to say something like, “I understand how you feel.” Don’t say that because you don’t know how they know. And it might come across as insensitive.