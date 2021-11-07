Dealing with nosy people

Ever met that person that just asks TOO MANY questions.

Believe it or not, not everyone realizes that they’re asking nosy questions. Some people consider themselves open books and share everything, and think that others would do the same. The definition of “nosy” or “inappropriate” may be different for different people. And other times, people know what they’re asking. They want to see if you’ll answer their questions.

Some people aren’t confrontational that they think it’s easier to answer the question. Or, they don’t know how to handle the pressure, so they freeze or stumble through an answer instead of not answering the nosy questions.

I say to be tactful yet, direct. If someone asks you a question that you think is off-limits, then you can say something like, “Why do you want to know?” Or, “What would make you ask that question?” Or, “What did you just ask me?” These responses make the person think about why they’re asking, which they can either explain or drop.