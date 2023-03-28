Blanca Cobb shares how to remain calm during a crisis

What to say to your child during high-stress situations

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina zoo is reopening Tuesday morning after a bomb threat forced an evacuation mid-morning Monday.

Deputies and park rangers scoured the park and found no threat and no one was hurt. Investigators have issued a juvenile petition for the child who made the threat.

The situation made many parents uneasy, especially when hundreds of schoolchildren were at the zoo on field trips.

This got me thinking about how to remain calm in a crisis.

Depending on the situation and the children’s developmental level, share information on what they can understand and their ability to handle stress and uncertainty. For younger children, explain that the area is closing, and you all have to leave. If the situation becomes chaotic, you want to get on their eye level and explain that many people are trying to leave at the same time. Tell them you’d like them to be your helper and explain what that means. You can say something like, “To get out of here quickly and safely, I’d like you to be my helper. This means that it’s important for you to stay close to me, hold my hand, and follow directions.”

Even if you don’t tell your children what’s happening, they’ll pick up on the uncertainty of the situation. They might ask why the zoo is closing if it’s not raining or why everyone is leaving at the same time. They might complain if people are pushing or getting too close. If possible, answer any questions they have and reassure them as much as possible. If you don’t know the answers to their questions, then be honest. You can say something like, “I don’t have answers to all your questions; after we’re in the car or at home, I can find out more about what’s happened and let you know.”

When your limbic system, which is your fight, flight or freeze reaction, kicks in, you want to control your physiological and emotional responses. Take deep breaths to control your breathing and allows you to think. Take action that will help you get out of the situation. Look for the exit or a safe place for you and the children. Remember that children generally follow the adult’s lead. This means that the more you’re calm, the more the children will calm down.