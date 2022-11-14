Blanca Cobb shares the importance of being kind to yourself

You know to be kind to others, but sometimes you're not so good about being kind to yourself.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Today is World Kindness Day. We know that we should be kind to each other; sometimes, it isn't as easy as it should be. It can be hard to be kind sometimes because you get caught up in your own experiences.

This means that if you were nice to other people at other times and it wasn't returned or practical, then that past disappointment might change your frequency or level of kindness to others. If your kindness didn't work in the past, then why would it now? Or, it's an issue of being mindless. This means you're not tuned into your actions and realize you're being unkind.

There's a common misunderstanding about kindness. You shouldn't have an expectation attached to your kindness. You shouldn't be kind because you expect something from someone. You should be kind because it's who you are.

You might be surprised to know that being kind is a learned skill. When you're having a bad day or are in a bad mood, it's easier to be unkind than kind because you're reacting based on your current emotional state. You have to be intentional with your kindness. This means that if you're in a bad mood, you should not only use a kind tone of voice but also choose kind words when talking to someone.

Unkindness to yourself can be the head trash you think, such as being judgmental, critical, comparisons to others, denying yourself things, and believing that you don't deserve better because of past mistakes or your lot in life.

One way to be kinder to yourself is to give yourself passes. Think of a pass as graciousness when making a mistake, disappointing yourself, or continuously doing something that isn't healthy, like eating junk food. Instead of criticizing yourself for letting yourself down, such as not sticking to your exercise routine, not finding a new job, or sticking up for yourself, ask yourself what's getting in the way. Figuring out what's getting in the way can help find solutions.