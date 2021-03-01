How uncertainty impacts your body language

When you're tackling something new, you may not be so confident in it. Body language expert Blanca Cobb breaks down how body language affects perception.

Earlier on the show, I talked about ways to deal with the jitters when you’re starting something new. Now, I want to talk about the ways your uncertainty when trying something new can impact your body language.

Jitters can impact your physiological response, which is out of your control. It’s like breathing; it’s automatic. When you’re nervous, you can get a shaky voice, talk fast, your eye blink can increase, your breathing can get faster, and you face can pale or blush. When you notice these changes in your physiological state then your body language changes can follow suit. You might become fidgety or your body language might implode, meaning that you pull your arms and legs towards your center. Your shoulders might round.

If you appear jittery, shaky, or fidgety then you can come across as not confident or sure of yourself. Remember that someone’s perception of you becomes their reality of you whether it’s true or not.

To take Realize that some nerves can be okay. Don’t let it stop you for doing what you want. To calm down, you can take a brisk walk, squeeze toes, take a few deep breaths and refocus and calm yourself.