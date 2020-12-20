How to be optimistic while facing an uncertain future

Thinking positive isn't just fluff. It turns out, it actually good for your health. Body language expert Blanca Cobb explains.

This year has a been a roller coaster ride to say the least. And now, as we finish the year, Congress is still debating another stimulus package and the Pandemic Unemployment Act is scheduled to end on December 26.

This will continue to leave millions of Americans in financial insecurity. Many people aren’t sure that the new year will provide any more stability. With uncertainty, it can be hard to be optimistic.

You may not realize that optimism is good for your health. Studies show that optimistic people have better heart health and a decreased chance of dying of heart disease. Additionally, when you’re optimistic then you’re able to cope with stress better. Since we’re living in extremely stressful times, it definitely serves to be optimistic.

One way to be more optimistic is to find the positive in situations. I know you’ve heard that expressions many times, and there’s truth to it. Let me give you a couple of examples. If money’s tight then think that you’re learning to stretch a dollar or doing without. If you’re tired of boredom, then you’re realizing that reading and exercising are great ways to find something entertaining to do.

Practicing gratitude can help you become more optimistic. Writing in a journal what you’re grateful for and what you appreciate in your life will increase your optimism. Invite your family to join you. At the dinner table, everyone can say one thing that they’re grateful for that day. It’s easy to be grateful for stuff. Instead give gratitude for something that someone has done for you. Like a compliment, help with something or something you already have.