GREENSBORO, N.C. — We all are exposed to it daily, through daylight, computers and our smartphones. It's pretty much inescapable at this point.

Companies have developed glasses claiming their products protect the eyes from blue lights. But research from the University of Arizona shows this tint could help heal the brain.

William D. “Scott” Killgore, a psychiatry professor at University of Arizona College of Medicine, is the lead author on a new study published in the journal Neurobiology of Disease.

He looked at whether blue light could help heal people who suffer from mild traumatic brain injuries (mTBI) like concussions.

“Recent research has shown that the brain repairs itself during sleep, so Killgore and his co-authors – John Vanuk, Bradley Shane, Mareen Weber and Sahil Bajaj, all from the Department of Psychiatry – sought to determine if improved sleep led to a faster recovery,” according to the study.

In a randomized clinical trial, adults with mTBI used a cube-like device that shines bright blue light at participants from their desk or tables for 30 minutes each morning for six weeks. Control groups were exposed to bright amber light.

But that doesn’t mean people have to have a brain injury to benefit.

Killgore said the light can impact daily life.

"Blue light also enhances working memory capacity, it speeds up brain processing and we also found that it helps with verbal memory,” he said.

Killgore and his colleagues are looking at other colors for healing as well.