Body Language Expert Blanca Cobb: How to make amends after a Thanksgiving argument

Maybe you had a rocky Thanksgiving day with a loved one. Blanca Cobb breaks down how to get things back on track.

Thanksgiving is behind us.

For some, you had a great time with your family. For others, there might have been tension and perhaps, a few harsh words. When emotions cool down, you might want to make amends, but might not be sure how.

Avoid a few common mistakes before you start a conversation with the person who you had a disagreement with. You haven’t cooled off. Your emotions are running high.

You think about what you didn’t say or how they were wrong. Emotions are contagious so if you’re still angry then more than likely it’ll ignite anger in them. Instead, make sure that you’re cool enough to have a productive conversation and have a mental agenda of what you want to say.

A mental agenda will help you still focused on the main points, avoid tangents and help streamline emotions.

When you approach the other person, let me them that you’d like to talk to resolve or clarify the situation. Acknowledge what happened from a neutral point of view. When you talk, listen to them. Acknowledge the emotions behind their words. Use “I” statements when sharing your point of view.

Sometimes, a conversation can stall after it starts. Perhaps, the other person shuts down. In this case, you can comment on what you’re seeing to check if they want to continue the conversation.

You can say something like, “I’m getting the sense that maybe this isn’t a good time to chat.” You can let them know that you’re ready to listen when they’re ready to talk.

