Body Language Expert Blanca Cobb: How to make peace with a broken relationship and move on

Sometimes breakups are traumatic and you could use help moving forward in a healthy way. Blanca Cobb offers some guidance.

After having the same argument over and over, you might get to a point where you wonder if the relationship can be saved.

It's an individual decision as to when to throw in the towel.

Here are a few things to consider before you make a final decision. Think your efforts and their efforts to repair the relationships. Ask yourself if you feel respected and valued. Decide how important the relationship is to you.

It takes time to get over the hurt of a broken relationship. It's like the old saying, time heals all wounds. That's true to a certain degree, but you have to take action. You have to let go of the negativity and the rumination.

You can't think of it constantly. You have to get your mind off of it. You can journal about your feelings. Help someone else. When you focus on helping others then you feel better and you're taking the focus off of yourself.

When you think about the "what if's" and "if only's" then you can get stuck and not able to move on. Focus on what you tried to do to make the situation right. You can't fix a situation by yourself. It takes two people involved to do so. Know you did your best and let go.