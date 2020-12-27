Why forgiving is good for your health

Forgiving is for you not for the other person. You’re giving yourself a get out of jail card.

When it comes to family, the holidays can bring up unresolved hurts and resentments. If you’re like many people, then you had a great time with certain family members while ignoring others.

Now, that Christmas is over, you might be wondering how to handle the disconnection with those certain relatives.

You might be wondering what to do if you’re not ready to forgive the other person. You might think that it’s the other person’s problem because they caused the hurt. And that might be, just remember that forgiveness is for you not for the other person. When you forgive, you’re giving yourself peace. You’re giving yourself a get out of jail card.

When you’re emotionally tied to a situation, then you’ve giving it power over you. It takes over your thoughts. You’re letting it weigh you down because you tend to think about it over and over.

Some thoughts that you might have, “How could they do that to me?” “Who do they think they are?” “If I let it go then they’re going to think that I’m a push over.”

Forgiveness is important because it’s part of self-care. Forgiveness is taking care of yourself and putting yourself first. You put yourself in front of the negativity. That’s powerful.

Forgiveness reduces your stress level, depression and anxiety when you let go of the hurt. Forgiveness can reduce your risk of heart attack and decreases your blood pressures. Remember that stress increases your cortisol level, which contributes to heart problems and increase your blood pressure and heart rate.