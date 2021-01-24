How to give a sincere compliment

Did you know there was a right and wrong way to give a compliment? Body language expert Blanca Cobb breaks down the difference.

Compliments can be powerful because they focus on a trait, characteristic, accomplishment or deed that someone has achieved. And when someone is acknowledged in a positive way it can make a difference. Today happens to be National Compliment Day.

Not all compliments aren’t created equally. There’s a difference in a vague compliment like “good job” because you don’t know what someone is referring to. Or, over doing compliments, frequently giving compliments tend to lose their impact. Or, a specific compliment, like “This is a delicious cake. It’s really moist.”

A specific compliment is the most effective because it lets someone know what you’re talking about. For example, you see a painting that you like, there’s a difference between “I like the texture of your painting.” versus. “I like your painting.” When you’re specific then you’re giving information for the receiver to consider. Whether it’s something that they should do more of feel proud about.

Too many compliments can be a bad thing if you become dependent on the positive reinforcement. It may not have the self-confidence to proceed without them. You can question yourself and your ability if you aren’t being complimented. You won’t be able to appeal to everyone all the time. Appreciate the compliments, but don’t rely on them to move forward.