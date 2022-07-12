How to keep up momentum at the end of the year

Body language expert Blanca Cobb gives advice on how to get things done at the end of the year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — December is a whirlwind of activity because of the holidays. You’re getting ready to visit with family and friends, buy presents, cook meals, travel, work, vacation, and the list goes on. But what’s an interesting phenomenon is that many people go on a mental vacation towards the middle of the month. Usually, this means that work gets left undone.

People make an automatic assumption that everyone, including businesses, slows down closer to the holidays—schools, including colleges, close for winter break. Besides shopping and restaurants, people believe life crawls at a snail’s pace. And Christmas is a time to take a break.

Getting to something after the holidays can slow down your momentum to complete something. The longer you stay away from a project, the harder it can be to get motivated to finish it.

I say to work just as strongly throughout December to maintain momentum and progress. Sure, you’re taking a break for a holiday. Enjoy the time with your family. Getting as much done as possible sets you up for progress and success when you jump to get on it in January.