You can't go anywhere without seeing someone snapping a selfie. But, if you're not careful, you can convey the wrong message. On this National Selfie Day, what does your body language say about you?

To show that you're feeling cute, you can look over your shoulder into the camera with your chin tilted downward slightly. To show that you're feeling confident, head up, shoulders back and take up space.

More To A Selfie Than Holding Your Phone

If you're not paying attention when you're posing for the camera then you can hurt yourself. Let me explain. Many times when you're finding the best place for the backdrop of your photo, you tend to focus on yourself in the camera. If you're not paying attention to where you're shifting your weight or your feet then you can fall or lose your balance.

For dating profiles, research shows that three types of body language gestures will get you the most attention. Smiles for women and a subtle or no smile for men. Open body language where your arms and legs are relaxed and uncrossed. Broad body language where you're taking up space such as stretching your arm across the back of the chair.

