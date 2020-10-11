How to recognize jealousy in your partner’s body language

Although jealousy in your teen years can ruin relationships, jealousy can strike at any age.

A recent article about jealousy revealed that teenage jealousy is the age when jealousy most likely will destroy romantic relationships. Although jealousy in your teen years can ruin relationships, jealousy can strike at any age. This made us wonder if you can know that your partner is jealous aside from them telling you.

There isn’t one body language signal or cue of jealousy because jealousy, which happens when you perceive a threat to your relationship, brings about different feelings. Jealousy can bring about anger, disgust, insecurity, sadness among other feelings. And you have to look for the body language signs of these feelings (anger, disgust, insecurity, sadness) that will give you a clearer sense if your partner might be jealous.

Here are some common body language cues of these various feelings. The nose crinkles when you’re feeling disgusted. When someone is angry then you might see harsh facial angles, tight lips, straight eyebrows, smaller or glaring eyes. With insecurity, you might notice voice changes, possibly unsteady or sing-song tone, higher pitch, or faster pitch. With sadness, you might see the corners of the lips turn downward slightly. Or, the inner corners of the eyebrows pull up.

Just because you see these body language cues doesn’t necessarily mean that your partner is jealous. You have to read the context in which you see these cues. So, think about what’s happening when you see their behavior changes. Here are some common situations: when talking about a specific person such as a friend or colleague; certain work or social situations; certain places such as a restaurant where you went with someone or a specific venue where perhaps you were a little too friendly with someone. These cues will give you a sense that they might feel jealous, but you have to ask questions to know for sure.