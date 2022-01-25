Verbal vs. body language

Body language expert, Blanca Cobb explains what to do when you notice conflicting communication cues.

One way to understand people better is by paying attention to their body language. People often unknowingly reveal how they feel about something through their nonverbal communication. What if you see something in their body language that doesn’t fit with what they’re saying? How do you handle that? Before I answer that question, let me give you an example of a mismatch between what someone says and what their body language shows. Let’s say that you and a friend are out for a run. You ask your friend if they’re up for another mile. You notice that your friend’s face grimaces as they say yes, and that their shoulders are sagging.

Common reasons that someone might say something different from what their body language shows are that they don’t want to disappoint you or wish to preserve their self-image. In this situation, your friend might not want to let you down even if they’re not really up to running another mile. Or, they don’t want to appear weak or can’t handle another mile run.

Contrary to popular belief, calling someone out for the mismatch in this situation is not a good idea. This would ignite a potential problem. Instead, it’s an instance of emotional intelligence for you to address the situation without them knowing that you see the discrepancy. You might split the difference and suggest that you run a quarter of a mile or one-half mile instead of a whole mile. Or, you might decide to bag the extra mile altogether. Or, you might suggest walking the extra mile. Any of these options would be sensitive to what your friend is feeling but not willing to say.