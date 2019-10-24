Five Bojangles' boxes will be hidden around the Triad this Saturday, but they won't be filled with buttery biscuits. Instead, the Big Bo Boxes will be filled with all things Carolina Panthers!

The restaurant is having a scavenger hunt and will hide the boxes at five iconic landmarks throughout the Triad. Fans will get clues about where to find the boxes on Bojangles' Instagram and Twitter account.

The first fans to find the boxes could win prizes like free Panthers tickets, Bojangles' gift cards and tailgating swag.

Here's how it works:

The scavenger hunt starts around 10 a.m. Saturday, and there will be five stops at iconic Triad landmarks that day.

Fans can follow Bojangles’ on Instagram and Twitter @Bojangles1977 for clues every 15 minutes on where to find the Big Bo Box and Bojangles’ officials.

The first person to find the Big Bo Box and Bojangles’ officials at the stop and say the secret word “touchdown,” wins.

After someone finds each box, Bojangles’ will begin clues for the next stop until all five boxes are found.

For official contest rules, click here.

