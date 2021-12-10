Boo at the NC Zoo starts this weekend!

This year's Boo at the Zoo will be a little different with social distancing and fun for all.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from an October 2021 story on how to make your perfect Halloween costume with Goodwill.

Families can begin celebrating Halloween early at the North Carolina Zoo!

The Zoo is hosting its Boo event on Oct. 16-17, and again Oct. 23-24.

Boo at the Zoo tickets (in the form of wristbands) may be purchased at the Zoo's admission gates and at Junction Plaza ticket booth, on the day of the event.

Wristbands are $8 per person in addition to general admission. North Carolina Zoo Members are $5 per person. Adults attending with children do not have to purchase a wristband.

Families that pay for a Boo wristband will enjoy the following activities:

Socially distanced trick-or-treating at stations along the pathways of Africa.

Live music and animal programs at the Discovery Zone

A souvenir Halloween themed photo at the Discovery Zone in the Halloween Dome

A Boo at the NC Zoo reusable bag

Spooky Treehouse Trek admission (weather permitting)

Costume Contest for the following categories: ages 0-3, ages 4-7, ages 8-16, and Family/Group, at the Discovery Zone, and much more!

Boo at the NC Zoo is an outdoor, COVID-safe alternative for daytime Halloween celebrations. Using CDC and N.C. DHHS safety protocols, guests will journey through the outdoor event on the Zoo’s pathways.