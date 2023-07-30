Boredom is not always a bad thing

Body Language expert Blanca Cobb shows us how boredom can be a good and bad thing.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — July is National Anti-Boredom Month. As much as we don't like being bored, it may not be a bad thing. According to the Mayo Clinic Health System, over 60% of adults report being bored at least once weekly. This means doing things that don't cause mental stimulation or aren't fun.

Research has found that some boredom can be good for you. It can stimulate problem-solving and creativity during boring times or moments when your brain is resting and not actively engaged in tasks. Your brain is always working, and some downtime can be restorative.

You have to make a concerted effort not to be bored. Boredom can be a mindset. Some ideas to fight boredom are reading, exercising, hanging out with a friend, taking a walk, going outside, volunteering, and doing chores. A great way to reframe boredom is to do something that gets your mind engaged in an activity.