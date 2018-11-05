When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say "I do" next week. You can expect a lot of tradition. But, in 2018 other brides and grooms are making their own rules for their big day. "Glee" star Lea Michele recently announced fellow actor Jonathan Groff will be her "Maid of Honor". Her best male friend serving in a role tradition reserved for women.

A non-traditional choice seems like it could bring out some problems. As much as you want the wedding to be about you as the bride, you have to think about your groom and your male friend.

When you ask your male friend to be your maid of honor, you can’t assume that your male friend would be comfortable in this role. Explain what he means to you and why he'd be perfect to stand by your side. He might be confused or surprised at your request so help him understand.

When breaking the news to your groom, explain what’s important to you in a maid of honor. And the perfect person is your male friend and tell him why. Your groom might raise an eyebrow and when he does reassure him. Ask him what concerns he has. You want to get the objections out on the table and address them now.

If your groom says no then you got a problem. You have a choice to make whether to go with what you want or acquiesce to your man. Before making a decision, uncover the issues of your groom. Are there issues of trust and jealousy? Or, could it be that he doesn't really understand the significance. Realize that the decisions you make today will impact the choices you tomorrow.

Share your thoughts with me on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb- Body Language Expert. Or, find me on Twitter @blancacobb.

© 2018 WFMY