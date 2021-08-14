Let's get Brody adopted!

He is a super-handsome pup is a well-behaved 5-year-old that would love to be the newest member of your household. He is really is the whole package! Brody is house-trained, good with kids, and he gets along with other pets! Our friends at Burlington Animal Services say, Brody always seems to have a ready smile and is very loving and affectionate. If you think Brody would make a great addition to your family, reach out to Burlington Animal Services to set up an appointment to meet him.