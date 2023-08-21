Eat Buc-ee's snacks and get paid? Yes, there really is a job like that out there!

The two-week job includes trying 25 items, taking pictures, and writing reviews.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You know the lovable varmint, Buc-ee the Beaver. His face welcomes you to the gas station/restaurant/home decor store/jerky mecca.

Now FinanceBuzz wants to capitalize on the Beaver's snack popularity and pay someone to be what they call a Buc-ee's Buddy. This Buddy gets paid $1,000 by FinanceBuzz to taste test road trip snacks.

According to the article, there will be 25 items to sample, including beaver nuggets, hippo tacos, homemade fudge, biscuits, and gravy. FinanceBuzz will give you a shopping list and then they want you to write reviews and take pictures. The site will use these for their story.

You have to apply by midnight on September 11, 2023. FinanceBuzz will take until September 18, 2023, to announce who has been picked as the Buddy. This is a two-week side hustle. The Buddy will eat and sample and write for two weeks. The payday again is $1,000 and you get $250 to buy the snacks and samples.

BUC-EE'S IN NC

The Triad is waiting to see if Buc-ee's will be coming to Alamance County. There are more than 40 Buc-ee's in the south. A majority of them are in Texas. The closest one to the Triad is in Florence, South Carolina

The process is now with the Mebane planning board and city council. There will be public hearings and of course, we will let you know about them.

FUN FACTS ABOUT BUC-EE'S

Buc-ee's started in 1982. The Sevierville store is the largest convenience store in the world at 74,707 square feet and Buc-ee's prides itself on also having the world’s longest car wash, at 255 feet.