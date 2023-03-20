A Buffalo and Niagara Falls Facebook group lets women know if they are dating the same man. This is a private group has more than 43,000 members.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dating is hard. And finding the right person can be challenging.



But women are coming together on social media to offer some knowledge into who they might be dating.

A Buffalo and Niagara Falls Facebook group lets women know if they are dating the same man.

It's called "Are We Dating the Same Guy? Buffalo 716 WNY" and it's intended to be a safe space for women.

This is a private group that now has more than 43,000 members. Anyone can search for it on Facebook and request to join.

According to the page, which started in May 2022, it's "a place for women to protect and empower other women."

It also has three purposes, for girls to warn other girls about guys they've dated, to share any experiences they had with that person whether it's good or bad, but also, to get relationship support and advice in general.

"When I started to see the support that the group brought and people standing up for themselves. And saying look, 'here's what I went through, you don't have to believe me, but this was what my experience was'. When I started to see that, I was like, you know, women should always support other women," Jessica Brandi, a member of the page, said.

She said she is not all about spilling the tea, but seeing other women having the courage to warn other women about the guys they've dated made her also want to share her experience.

She said they are all looking for the same thing, true love, real love and commitment.

This group isn't just for those in Buffalo and surrounding areas, there are also other groups similar to this one, in other major cities across the country.

There's also a new Facebook group that does the same thing for men in WNY.