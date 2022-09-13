New alarms to be given out by Burlington Fire Department

Burlington Fire Department will be inspecting and installing fire alarms for Rauhut Street residents.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington firefighters have responded to 900 fires in the past 10 years. They want to change those numbers in order to save lives.

The Burlington Fire Department plans to give out new fire alarms to neighbors.

BFD will be inspecting, installing, and replacing smoke alarms on Saturday, September 17 in the Rauhut St. corridor between Dudley St. and Lane St.

This neighborhood has been chosen based on the high percentage of fires in that section of the city.

Fire alarms provided by BFD will be lithium ion. They will last around 10 years and will not need to have their batteries changed.

BFD will also be joined by the American Red Cross and will be giving out the alarms from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.