Winston-Salem Transit Authority cancels weekend route due to staffing shortage

The Winston-Salem Transit Authority says they had to cancel one bus route on Sunday. They say this was the first cancellation they've had in months.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Staffing shortages are still causing problems for the Winston-Salem Transit Authority. This weekend a bus route was canceled because there wasn't a driver to get behind the wheel.

A spokesperson for the WSTA says when drivers call out, they don't have anyone to replace them.

The spokesperson said they chose Route 100 because it usually has the least amount of people riding.

Quentin Moore rides the bus every now and then. He says a canceled route is rare, his bus is usually always there and on time.

“Everybody (does) need to go somewhere. So, why not? I get it you know; everybody has jobs. So, everybody needs to go to those jobs, and everybody has houses they need to go to," explained Moore.

This is not the only staffing problem the department has faced.

Just last month, WSTA lost four members because they say they didn't feel safe on the job.

However, a spokesperson for the transit authority said Sunday's cancellation was not related to a passenger's behavior.

While it wasn't an issue this weekend, people at the bus stop say they have seen other passengers acting out.

“Well, I use it about maybe three or four times a week and you know I depend on it, it gets me where I’m going my destination… Quite a few times yeah, you know I just mind my business and move to another seat that’s all," said WSTA customer, Joe Curtis-Whitley.

The council is considering proposals to address behavior issues at the transit center, like adding metal detectors, replacing badge monitors, and increasing officer presence.

WFMY News 2 last reported, that the proposal will be made to the board in fall 2023. We reached out to the city council for comment and did not hear back Monday.