Why the bystander effect can prevent people from jumping in to help

Stopping to help someone in need may not come naturally to some, especially when they are in public. But helping others can grow compassion.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you seen the viral video of the L.A. Rams quarterback, Matt Stafford, turning his back on a photographer who fell in front of him and his wife at the Super Bowl victory parade?

Social media had all kinds of opinions of the famed quarterback’s action in the aftermath.

The photographer injured her spine but is recovering. Stafford apologized for his reaction and announced he would be covering her medical bills.

This incident serves as an example of when and why people choose to help or not help others, especially in public settings.

There’s a psychological phenomenon called the Bystander effect, where individuals are less likely to help others when there’s a group of people beacuse they think that someone else will help.

The problem is that when everyone thinks that someone else will help, no one is helping and there’s a diffusion of responsibility that takes place.

To break the Bystander Effect phenomenon, you must decide to help someone when they need help consciously.

This means that you offer to help them. You take action. When you act, you’re setting in motion for others to act. You call 911.

You get someone’s attention by looking them in their eyes and telling them how you want them to help. It’s taking action regardless of what other people are doing.

We have a social and moral responsibility to help each other, particularly those in a crisis or emergency.

When you act out of kindness and compassion, then you’re leaving a legacy for others to follow.

Our kind and compassionate behaviors towards others should be proactive whenever possible.