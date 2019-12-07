GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Parks and Recreation is looking for an artist to design and paint a mural wall at Country Park.

The city says the mural should be a modern, artistic representation of all the history, culture, and national elements of the Battleground Parks District. The mural will be featured on a retaining wall in Country Park, which is 4.5 feet tall and 125 feet long.

The total budget for the project is $2,000.

The deadline to submit a proposal is Thursday, August 1 by 5 p.m. Click here for more details.