x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Life

Career change reunites Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers

A study from Worksphere said about a third of people will return to a former employer at some point.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a November 2021 story on a security cam that captures a Panthers fan reaction to Cam Newton’s return!

Cam's career path brings up a good reminder for all of us.

He went from the Panthers to the Patriots and now he's back with the Panthers.

That might not be common for a quarterback in the NFL but a study from Worksphere said about a third of people will return to a former employer at some point.

So as you're walking out the door, it's important not to burn bridges.

A LinkedIn consultant, Teddy Burriss, gave his job coaching advice.

"When you are asked to leave a job or you now realize it's time to leave a job, you must manage your emotions. The number one principle is this: never criticize, condemn or complain. Look for opportunities to say hi. Maybe your ex-boss did something great. Or maybe you saw him in the press or the newspaper. Send him a quick note. My words: dude congratulations."

Burriss also said it's important to stay in contact with an old boss and co-workers. Don't force it. Only contact them when it feels natural.

He added most of the time, people get jobs with old bosses and co-workers when they are least expecting it.

You can see more of his career advice on our youtube page. 

Related Articles

In Other News

President Biden honors veterans at Arlington National Ceremony