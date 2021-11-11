Career change reunites Cam Newton with the Carolina Panthers

A study from Worksphere said about a third of people will return to a former employer at some point.

Cam's career path brings up a good reminder for all of us.

He went from the Panthers to the Patriots and now he's back with the Panthers.

That might not be common for a quarterback in the NFL but a study from Worksphere said about a third of people will return to a former employer at some point.

So as you're walking out the door, it's important not to burn bridges.

A LinkedIn consultant, Teddy Burriss, gave his job coaching advice.

"When you are asked to leave a job or you now realize it's time to leave a job, you must manage your emotions. The number one principle is this: never criticize, condemn or complain. Look for opportunities to say hi. Maybe your ex-boss did something great. Or maybe you saw him in the press or the newspaper. Send him a quick note. My words: dude congratulations."

Burriss also said it's important to stay in contact with an old boss and co-workers. Don't force it. Only contact them when it feels natural.

He added most of the time, people get jobs with old bosses and co-workers when they are least expecting it.