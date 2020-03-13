It is time for 'My 2 Cents,' and there's no doubt you've heard about COVID-19 -- or the strand of coronavirus that's currently making people sick. You've also likely heard about the many cancellations because of the virus.

The ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

The NCAA Tournament here and across the country.

The NBA suspended the rest of the season.

Music Festivals called off.

Concerts cancelled.

And yes, that's disappointing for everyone who had plans to attend any of those events. It stinks for the athletes who will play in empty stadiums. It's unfortunate for families who saved money to buy tickets. And it's not great news for the economies of those host cities.

But it makes sense.

Cancelling events can slow the spread of any highly contagious disease -- simply because you come in contact with far less people. Less exposure, fewer sick people.

This will also keep our healthcare facilities - hospitals, doctor's offices and clinics from becoming overcrowded. And even if you don't care about getting sick, you could pass those germs along to someone that they could really affect, like people with weak immune systems who could die from coronavirus.

So, yes, absolutely, it's upsetting that these events that we've all looked forward to were called off because of the coronavirus but if cancelling those events prevents even one death, it's worth it.

And that's 'My 2 Cents.'