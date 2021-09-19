What it means when people say they do not care

Body language, Blanca Cobb talks about how some people can feel when they constantly say, "I don't care".

Do you know someone who constantly says, “I don’t care?” Do they really mean that they don’t care?

There are a few common reasons that someone might say that they don’t care. One reason to say, “I don’t care,” is if you really don’t have a preference. For example, it doesn’t matter if you eat beef or chicken for dinner. Or, you don’t have a preference for watching a movie at home or at the theatre. Another reason is that you don’t want to talk about something or handle the emotions of the topic. Easier to avoid something if you say that you don’t care. In this sense, “I don’t care” serves as psychological protection from something.

One way to know if someone cares when they say that they don’t is if they show any anxiety, discomfort, or anger about the topic or they don’t like the decision made. For example, someone might say that they don’t care if another person joins the group but then acts strange towards or unwelcoming to the new person.

If you tell someone that you don’t care, then they may believe that you don’t care about them. And that’s hurtful, particularly if you care about them.

Instead of saying, “I don’t care,” here are a couple of alternatives. You can say, “I don’t have a preference.” Or, “I don’t mind…” These phrases provide clarity to what you really mean.