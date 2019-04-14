In our Caregiving 101 segments, Scott Silknitter takes a look at some supplies and conversations you need to have as we head into severe weather this Spring and Summer.

A basic emergency supply could include:

food, water and other supplies to last for at least 72 hours

Battery-powered or hand crank radio / NOAA Weather Radio

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Manual can opener for food

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Caregivers should add:

Medications our loved one may be on

Something of comfort – for those with dementia – always looking for glasses and keys

Extra personal need supplies

Battery for our scooter

Adaptive tools for eating or toileting

If you're staying with family and friends through a storm, make sure they know the information about your loved ones disease.

Send them a book,

write it all down and

send them a letter or email them a list

If you depend on Social Security or other regular benefits, switching to electronic payments is a simple, significant way to protect yourself financially before disaster strikes.

A new law went into effect March 1, 2013, requiring individuals to receive payments electronically. If you signed up before this date you could be waiting a while for the payment in an emergency. A disaster can disrupt mail service for days or weeks. And if you are staying with family in another city or state, you wont get your mail. Direct deposit also eliminates the risk of stolen checks.

You can direct deposit to a checking or savings account. Federal benefit recipients can sign up by calling (800) 333-1795 or sign up online.