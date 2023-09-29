x
Life

Flaming Hot Corndogs! 5 fair foods to try at the Carolina Classic Fair

Candy apples with...Tajin?! It's a thing! You'll find it at the Carolina Classic Fair.
Credit: WFMY
Flaming Hot Corndog

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fry it up and put it on a stick! That's how fair food is meant to be enjoyed! Take a look at these culinary masterpieces at the Carolina Classic Fair. Would you try them all? 

1. Corndog dipped in Flaming Hot Cheetos

Yes, you read that right. You can get a K-Dogs Corndog with mozzarella, dipped in batter, and rolled in your choice of either potatoes or Flaming Hot Cheetos. 

Credit: WFMY
Flaming Hot Corndog

2. Tajin Candy Apple

Try this hot twist on a fair favorite! A smoky and spicy candy apple! It's a candy apple rolled in Tajin seasoning. 

Credit: WFMY
Tajin Candy Apples

3. Mango puffs with habanero 

These are freeze-dried puffs of mango. To add a little kick, they add some habanero. 

Credit: WFMY
Freeze-Dried Mango Puffs

4. Butter beer

Yes, just like in Harry Potter!

Credit: WFMY
Butter beer

5. Fried cannoli on a stick 

It's the chocolate drizzle and the powdered sugar for us. 

Credit: WFMY
Fried cannoli on a stick

You can find all these awesome foods at the Carolina Classic Fair! It's at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, open through October 8. 

