Flaming Hot Corndogs! 5 fair foods to try at the Carolina Classic Fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fry it up and put it on a stick! That's how fair food is meant to be enjoyed! Take a look at these culinary masterpieces at the Carolina Classic Fair. Would you try them all?
1. Corndog dipped in Flaming Hot Cheetos
Yes, you read that right. You can get a K-Dogs Corndog with mozzarella, dipped in batter, and rolled in your choice of either potatoes or Flaming Hot Cheetos.
2. Tajin Candy Apple
Try this hot twist on a fair favorite! A smoky and spicy candy apple! It's a candy apple rolled in Tajin seasoning.
3. Mango puffs with habanero
These are freeze-dried puffs of mango. To add a little kick, they add some habanero.
4. Butter beer
Yes, just like in Harry Potter!
5. Fried cannoli on a stick
It's the chocolate drizzle and the powdered sugar for us.
You can find all these awesome foods at the Carolina Classic Fair! It's at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds, open through October 8.
