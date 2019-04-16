RALEIGH – The numbers 7-7-7-7 in Monday afternoon’s Carolina Pick 4 drawing added up to a $6.6 million win for lottery players.

The drawing produced 1,770 winning tickets that matched all four numbers. The game’s top prize of $5,000 will go to players who hold one of the 907 winning $1 tickets purchased for the drawing. A $2,500 prize will go to players who hold one of the 863 winning 50 cent tickets.

The winning numbers, 7-7-7-7, are known as “Quads” among players of the Pick 4 game. Quads are some of the most popular combination of numbers played. The odds of matching all four numbers in a Pick 4 drawing are 1 in 10,000.

The prizes can be claimed at one of the six lottery’s regional offices. The offices open at 9 a.m. and close at 5 p.m.

Lottery officials remind winners that they have 180 days to claim their prizes. Due to the large number of winners, players should expect extended waiting times to complete their claims if they choose to visit a regional office on Tuesday and Wednesday. Players must bring a Photo ID and proof of their Social Security number to complete their claims. Prizes can also be claimed by mail.

The record Pick 4 win occurred on Aug. 11, 2012 when the numbers 1-1-1-1 paid out $7.5 million in prizes.

