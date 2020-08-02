GREENSBORO, N.C. — First thing you want to do -- IS LOOK FOR mildew, water stains, even sand and silt under the carpet floor mats... EVEN THE PLASTIC DOOR JAM NEAR THE SEAT.

You're gonna want to check for rust around any screws in the center console, and even in the spare tire compartment as well.

And look closely at the wheels. They could be coated in a white powder or re painted to make them look new.

List | Flooded Roads In Greensboro

Remember to always have the car inspected by a mechanic before you buy it.

Car Dealer's Ad Goes Viral For Honesty

Is Your Car A Lemon?