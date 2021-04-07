Meet Avocado, Capers, and Apple: 2 the Rescue

Meet Avocado (male tabby with white stripe up nose), Capers (female torti), and Apple (male tabby)!
These three 9-week-old siblings came in as strays and are ready for their new homes! All three are outgoing and quite playful. Kitten season is in full bloom at Guilford County Animal Services and these kitties are just few of the available kittens!
If you are interested in bringing home a kitty companion, please contact Guilford County Animal Services through social media, by emailing hmitchell@guilfordcountync.gov, or via phone 336-641-3401 to set up a cat appointment today!