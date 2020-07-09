Celebrating the achievements of workers during the pandemic on Labor Day - My 2 Cents

Labor Day certainly looks different in 2020 but we can still honor all of the hard work you've done during the pandemic.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s time for ‘My 2 Cents.’

Happy Labor Day! I hope those of you who had the day off enjoyed your time away from the office. Like most things in 2020 – Labor Day feels different. Many of you are still working from home. Some of you have been going full throttle since March, you were deemed “essential” and haven’t had a break.

Labor Day is meant to celebrate the achievements of American workers and while our achievements during the pandemic certainly look different, they’re certainly worth a mention.

Health care workers, delivery drivers, grocery store employees, farmers, factory workers, those in the food industry and so many others who have kept us safe and our lives up and running throughout all of this – THANK YOU. Your jobs have always taken a level of sacrifice, but this year, during a health crisis, you’ve risked even more.

Those of you who are working from home, parenting your kids, taking care of your house, or just having to concentrate on your job despite very noisy neighbors… you deserve a high five, too. You have more on your plate than you likely expected and you’re making it work. That deserves recognition.