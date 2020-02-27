GREENSBORO, N.C. — Center Grove Grill is a staple in the Summerfield area. It's 1950's decor mixed with the friendliest staff and good food combine for a home run for area residents.

Going on its 15th year the diner has become more than just an eatery. It is a community connector. And it is truly a family business employing moms, dads, sisters, nieces, and nephews from the same family.

The loyalty of customers and the staff speaks volumes about Center Grove. Several waitresses have been there since day 1 and many customers are weekly visitors.

Eric Chilton takes us on a tour of the friendliest diner north of Greensboro.

